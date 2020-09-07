Officials: State police investigating homicide in Tucumcari

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - State police are investigating a homicide in Tucumcari after a man was killed in a shooting Friday.
Officers responded to a residence at 1011 South Jackson on reports of a shooting.
Officials said 19-year-old Bryan Youman was found injured from a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to Trigg Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
After investigating, police said they identified a suspect, 30-year-old Joshua Braziel of Tucumcari.
Police said Braziel was inside the home about 1:10 p.m. with a female and Youman. He told police he was smoking methamphetamines earlier in the day before approaching Youman, who was sitting in a recliner in the living room.
Braziel then shot Youman at least once, according to officials.
Police found several small bags of meth, two more handguns and a rifle with a homemade silencer inside the residence.
An arrest warrant was issued for Braziel through Quay County on Friday. Braziel was arrested and taken into custody on the same day.
Police charged Braziel with first degree murder and possession of a controlled substance.
