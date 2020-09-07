Major cool down on the way!

A strong early season cold front will push south through the combined Panhandles Tuesday. Strong northerly winds behind this front could bring sustained speeds of around 25 to 35 MPH with gusts as high as 50 mph Tuesday and Tuesday night. By Wednesday morning, temperatures will be at or slightly above freezing in the northwestern Panhandles and in the mid to upper 30s for the central panhandle and 40s across the southeastern Texas Panhandle. Temperatures combined with the winds will cause wind chill values Tuesday night into Wednesday morning to be in the teens and 20s across the western half of the Panhandles. Widespread rain will occur Tuesday night. Heavy rain may occur Tuesday evening into the nighttime hours across the southeastern Texas Panhandle. Temperatures may be cold enough in the western Oklahoma Panhandle and northwestern third of the Texas Panhandle to support a wintry mix of snow or sleet. Due to the strong winds, visibilities could be reduced Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as snow falls. Any snow or ice accumulations will be minimal at best and mainly confined to grassy or exposed surfaces due to the warm ground temperatures.