Four arrests, two arrested on unauthorized use of vehicle

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Four were arrested by officer’s for drug possession and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
According to reports, on Wednesday, September, 2, 40-year-old Eugene Ore, was arrested by PPD for possession of drugs, one weighed more than four grams and one weighed less than 200 grams.
19-year-old Leal Porfirio, was arrested by PPD for criminal trespass and failure to identify a fugitive.
On Thursday, September 3, 32-year-old Jose Manuel Vega, was arrested by Pampa Police Department on three warrants and a fictitious driver’s license.
39-year-old Abby McBride and 29-year-old Dustin Robinson were also arrested by Gray County Sheriff’s Office for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
