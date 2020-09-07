Four arrests, two arrested on unauthorized use of vehicle

By Tamlyn Cochran | September 7, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT - Updated September 7 at 5:04 PM

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Four were arrested by officer’s for drug possession and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

According to reports, on Wednesday, September, 2, 40-year-old Eugene Ore, was arrested by PPD for possession of drugs, one weighed more than four grams and one weighed less than 200 grams.

19-year-old Leal Porfirio, was arrested by PPD for criminal trespass and failure to identify a fugitive.

On Thursday, September 3, 32-year-old Jose Manuel Vega, was arrested by Pampa Police Department on three warrants and a fictitious driver’s license.

39-year-old Abby McBride and 29-year-old Dustin Robinson were also arrested by Gray County Sheriff’s Office for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

