Eastern New Mexico COVID-19 update totaling 26,144 total cases

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico state health officials reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico.
Report shows 9 new cases in Curry County, one new case in Quay County.
Report shows one new case and one new death in Roosevelt County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 807.
Including today’s new cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 26,144 cases.
As of today, there are 65 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
13,604 people have recovered from the virus in New Mexico.
There are 1,004 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 703
Quay County: 64
Roosevelt County: 206
Union County: 31
There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 3
Union County: 2
There are 10,696 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 236
Childress County: 60
Collingsworth County: 17
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 217
Deaf Smith County: 965
Donley County: 55
Gray County: 258
Hall County: 16
Hansford County: 105
Hartley County: 111
Hemphill County: 64
Hutchinson County: 153
Lipscomb County: 26
Moore County: 1,126
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 111
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 392
Potter County: 4,181
Randall County: 2,323
Roberts County: 8
Sherman County: 55
Swisher County: 95
Wheeler County: 42
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,630 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 10
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 201
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 49
Collingsworth County: 14
Dallam County: 199
Deaf Smith County: 874
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 246
Hall County: 13
Hartley County: 101
Hansford County: 88
Hemphill County: 46
Hutchinson County: 130
Lipscomb County: 21
Motley County: 6
Moore County: 1,066
Ochiltree County: 95
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 351
Potter County: 3,845
Randall County: 1,992
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 46
Swisher County: 83
Wheeler County: 41
There have also been 168 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 3
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 54
Randall County: 35
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 44
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,231
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
