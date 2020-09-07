The Drop in our Weather Roller Coaster

We’ve got a legitimate shot at breaking a record high today, and setting a record low tomorrow. For your Labor day, expect lots of sunny weather, with a high of 98 degrees, with some possibly seeing 100 degrees at times. Slightly breezy winds will pick up this afternoon going into the evening out of the south, which could put a cap on daytime highs. For tomorrow, expect the much anticipated cold front to roll through in the mid-morning hours, packing strong winds, upwards of 50 mph at time and a sharp drop in temperatures.