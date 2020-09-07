Amarillo’s hotel occupancy increase gives city economy a boost

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s hotels are recently experiencing an increase of guests during this period of the pandemic.
Amarillo’s hotel industry was hit harder than it was during the 2008 recession comparing to the April month of the pandemic.
Amarillo’s tourism is trending up towards the top of the nation which is helping the economy and pay off their $45 million stadium.
The city expected to pay off the Hodgetown stadium through hotel occupancy tax.
What they didn’t expect was a global pandemic that would make it a little harder.
“The tourism industry has never been hit like this as a whole, so Amarillo definitely felt that,” said Hope Stokes, director of brand management at the Amarillo Convention and Visitor Council
“We still thought it was going to hit us a little bit, but not dip as low as it did especially back in April,” said Kashion Smith, interim executive director at the Amarillo Convention and Visitor Council.
In April, Amarillo’s tourism hit the lowest it’s been in years with a 28 percent hotel occupancy rate.
Once July hit, the numbers flipped.
Amarillo’s hotel occupancy went up to 65 percent.
“In regards to you know total average in the united states and travel numbers which we look at room nights specifically, Amarillo has stayed above that average,” said Stokes.
Amarillo’s Convention and Visitor Council believes Amarillo’s hotels thrived over the last three months due to a popular road.
“I-40 is kind of a gift to Amarillo to keep a strong steady traffic coming through,” said Smith. “So, whether we’re that final destination or just some place that you’re spending the night, we do have a support system through I-40 that allows us to fare pretty well.”
Stokes believes the spaced out nature of Amarillo makes it an ideal destination for people across the nation.
“There’s a lot of fun outdoor activities, things that people can do in Amarillo and still stay socially distanced,” said Stokes.
The city plans on paying off the Sod Poodles home stadium by 2042.
Travel could take another dip though with school started and the International Albuquerque Balloon Festival being canceled in October.
The event usually hosts about 8,000 to 9,000 visitors each year.
