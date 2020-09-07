Amarillo crops to possibly be impacted by dramatic temperature change

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the Texas Panhandle approaches a potentially record breaking temperature-shift, farmers are keeping a closer eye on their crops.
The near freezing temperatures we’ll see this week normally don’t occur until October.
If these cold temperatures last for more than a few hours, corn and cotton crops across Amarillo could be injured.
If freezing temperatures exist in the crop canopy of corn for more than four hours, corn stalks can die.
Cotton fibers are also at risk. Their development is driven by heat, and temperatures of less than 45-degrees can bring growth to a halt.
The duration of these cold temperatures is what will decide the crops survival.
“Even though these cold temperatures are foretasted, it’s again, the duration of these temperatures that are really going to result in crop injury,” said Regional Agrologist, Jourdan Bell.
In addition to colder temperatures, meteorologists anticipate large amounts of rain and moisture, which can also have an affect on crop development.
”Remember, with various crops, moisture coming at various times can be good or bad. I know that a lot of moisture wouldn’t be too good for the cotton crop or maybe corn right now. We don’t want to get everything too soggy,” said Dave Oliver, Newschannel 10′s chief meteorologist.
Farmers may experience crop loss or decrease crop quality, both of which mean less money for both the farmer and the regional economy.
“Reduced fiber production, as well as that fiber or that lint being of poor quality, that’s less money for the farmer. That’s going to impact people at the gym, that’s going to impact where the farmer shops,” Bell continued. “There can be a trickle down effect in the whole regional economy as well as, of course, people coming to Amarillo and shopping.”
However, the farmers’ crops may be saved by this weekend’s warmer weather.
Soil absorbs the heat and releases it at night, keeping the crop canopy temperature warm.
Farmers and agronomists are hopeful the crops will survive and will be continuously observing them in the coming days.
