Weather Whiplash!

Tracking a powerful cold front that is forecast to move into our area starting Tuesday. Tuesday will start out in the 60s possibly 70s early morning depending on the front then drop throughout the day, by late day temperatures will be in the 50s. As we approach Tuesday night, the real cold starts to arrive, lows will drop down to the mid to upper 30s. North winds will be cranking with this cold front, so wind chill values in the 20s will be likely by Wednesday morning. Precipitation will also be possible with this storm mainly Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Multiple types of precipitation will be possible, on Tuesday evening we MAY see a line of thunderstorms some severe blow up ahead of the main cold front. The primary precipitation type of the main front will be a windblown cold rain. As we get into the colder air, wintry mix & snow will be possible mainly North. Ground temperatures will be quite warm so accumulation will be discouraged however if we get heavy wintry precipitation it could overcome the ground temperatures. This is a very complicated system, & models are all over the place. I will be watching it very closely!