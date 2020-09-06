Three Big Things: Week 2

The second thing that has caught my eye is that the Spearman Lynx are the real deal this year. After going 5-6 last season, this year’s squad has already impressed me by unbelievably dominating their week one opponent, the Stratford Elks, who last year went 14-1. With one of the top players in the Panhandle on the team in Brenen Thompson, the Lynx have set themselves up to be a real threat to teams around the state. However, having a speedy stud like Thompson isn’t the reason Spearman is the complete package this year. To me, from what I’ve seen, thanks to the great play-making abilities of Thompson in the first two weeks of this season, he’s thus created opportunities around the rest of the field for his teammates to become stars themselves, creating room on the field for other players to get favorable matchups in the ground-and-pound game and air-attack game plan. Look for Thompson and company to keep up their impressive campaign over the course of the rest of the season on The Wrap Up.