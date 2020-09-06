Three Big Things: Week 2

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With two weeks of the 2020 high school football season now in the books, there’s been a couple of things I’ve noticed that have really impressed me.
The first and probably most important thing is that after going an entire regular season undefeated last year, the Dumas Demons, led by Head Coach Aaron Dunnam and senior quarterback Spencer Williams, have showed no intent of slowing down. They’ve already begun the 2020 season 2-0 and have continued that streak of undefeated games during a regular season. If I wasn’t confident before when I said that Dumas was going to a State Championship, my belief of that statement is only getting more firm as the Demons pounded the Lubbock Estacado Matadors this past Friday to stay ahead of the pack in their tough district this year.
The second thing that has caught my eye is that the Spearman Lynx are the real deal this year. After going 5-6 last season, this year’s squad has already impressed me by unbelievably dominating their week one opponent, the Stratford Elks, who last year went 14-1. With one of the top players in the Panhandle on the team in Brenen Thompson, the Lynx have set themselves up to be a real threat to teams around the state. However, having a speedy stud like Thompson isn’t the reason Spearman is the complete package this year. To me, from what I’ve seen, thanks to the great play-making abilities of Thompson in the first two weeks of this season, he’s thus created opportunities around the rest of the field for his teammates to become stars themselves, creating room on the field for other players to get favorable matchups in the ground-and-pound game and air-attack game plan. Look for Thompson and company to keep up their impressive campaign over the course of the rest of the season on The Wrap Up.
Finally, the third thing that has caught my eye is that the Canyon Eagles may not be going down without a fight. Despite being in a tougher than tough district with Dumas, Pampa and Hereford, the Eagles may be able to compete with these top tier teams if they can just stay healthy. They proved what kind of dangerous team they could be when healthy as they defeated Burkburnett 71-28 on the road. This win comes after not having a week one matchup due to the scheduling conflict that came with COVID-19 scheduling chaos. The Eagles were supposed to play Randall in the annual GOAT game, but that matchup will have to wait till next year. The Eagles will face off against Borger next week and will look to improve their defensive part of the game while maintaining their stellar offensive display.
