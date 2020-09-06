Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, Sept. 6

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico has had a total of 1,010 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.
Cumulative case totals include Curry County 707, Quay County 64, Roosevelt County 210, Union County 31.
The Oklahoma panhandle has had a total of 1,289 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.
Cumulative case totals include Beaver County 44, Cimarron County 14, Texas County 1,231.
There are now 578 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The latest report shows 58 new cases, 16 recoveries and another death. The city will not release a report over the holiday weekend.
The report shows another death in Potter County.
There are a total of 4,181 confirmed cases in Potter County and 2,323 in Randall County.
5,837 have recovered and 89 have died.
There are 179 pending tests.
There are 10,696 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 236
Childress County: 60
Collingsworth County: 17
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 217
Deaf Smith County: 965
Donley County: 55
Gray County: 258
Hall County: 16
Hansford County: 105
Hartley County: 111
Hemphill County: 64
Hutchinson County: 153
Lipscomb County: 26
Moore County: 1,126
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 111
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 392
Potter County: 4,181
Randall County: 2,323
Roberts County: 8
Sherman County: 55
Swisher County: 95
Wheeler County: 42
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,630 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 10
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 201
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 49
Collingsworth County: 14
Dallam County: 199
Deaf Smith County: 874
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 246
Hall County: 13
Hartley County: 101
Hansford County: 88
Hemphill County: 46
Hutchinson County: 130
Lipscomb County: 21
Motley County: 6
Moore County: 1,066
Ochiltree County: 95
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 351
Potter County: 3,845
Randall County: 1,992
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 46
Swisher County: 83
Wheeler County: 41
There have also been 168 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 3
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 54
Randall County: 35
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 44
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,231
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 1,012 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 707
Quay County: 64
Roosevelt County: 210
Union County: 31
There have been 11 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 2
Union County: 2
