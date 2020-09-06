Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, Sept. 6

Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, Sept. 6
By KFDA Digital | September 6, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 5:04 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico has had a total of 1,010 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.

Cumulative case totals include Curry County 707, Quay County 64, Roosevelt County 210, Union County 31.

The Oklahoma panhandle has had a total of 1,289 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.

Cumulative case totals include Beaver County 44, Cimarron County 14, Texas County 1,231.

There are now 578 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The latest report shows 58 new cases, 16 recoveries and another death. The city will not release a report over the holiday weekend.

The report shows another death in Potter County.

There are a total of 4,181 confirmed cases in Potter County and 2,323 in Randall County.

5,837 have recovered and 89 have died.

There are 179 pending tests.

Today is Sunday, September 6, 2020. The Amarillo area is operating at Coronavirus (COVID-19) Level Orange: Extreme...

There are 10,696 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 236

Childress County: 60

Collingsworth County: 17

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 217

Deaf Smith County: 965

Donley County: 55

Gray County: 258

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 105

Hartley County: 111

Hemphill County: 64

Hutchinson County: 153

Lipscomb County: 26

Moore County: 1,126

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 111

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 392

Potter County: 4,181

Randall County: 2,323

Roberts County: 8

Sherman County: 55

Swisher County: 95

Wheeler County: 42

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,630 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 10

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 201

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 49

Collingsworth County: 14

Dallam County: 199

Deaf Smith County: 874

Donley County: 49

Gray County: 246

Hall County: 13

Hartley County: 101

Hansford County: 88

Hemphill County: 46

Hutchinson County: 130

Lipscomb County: 21

Motley County: 6

Moore County: 1,066

Ochiltree County: 95

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 351

Potter County: 3,845

Randall County: 1,992

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 46

Swisher County: 83

Wheeler County: 41

There have also been 168 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 54

Randall County: 35

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,289 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,231

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 1,012 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 707

Quay County: 64

Roosevelt County: 210

Union County: 31

There have been 11 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 2

Union County: 2

