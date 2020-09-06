Amarillo residents encouraged to get involved in city services

Amarillo residents looking to get involved in the wide array of services provided by the City of Amarillo (COA) can apply to join a city board/commission. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Sept. 30. For more information go to the COA website at www.amarillo.gov. For an online application, the direct link is bit.ly/31SpNBk. For more information, call the COA Secretary’s Office at (806) 378-3013.