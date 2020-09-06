Amarillo residents encouraged to get involved in city services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you are looking to get involved in Amarillo, the city has open positions on various boards and commissions.
Some of the board and commissions available to be applied for include the Amarillo Hospital District Board of Managers, Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board, Environmental Task Force and Traffic Advisory Board.
September 30 is the deadline for application. A full list of positions and more information is available below.
From the City of Amarillo:
Apply for COA Boards/Commissions
Amarillo residents looking to get involved in the wide array of services provided by the City of Amarillo (COA) can apply to join a city board/commission. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Sept. 30. For more information go to the COA website at www.amarillo.gov. For an online application, the direct link is bit.ly/31SpNBk. For more information, call the COA Secretary’s Office at (806) 378-3013.
Here is a listing of boards/commissions with openings:
● Advisory Committee for People with Disabilities
● AEDC
● Amarillo Health Facilities Corporation
● Amarillo Hospital District Board of Managers
● Amarillo Local Government Corporation
● Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District
● Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board
● Center City Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #1 Board of Directors
● Community Development Advisory Committee
● Condemnation Appeals Commission
● Construction Advisory and Appeals Commission
● Convention and Visitor’s Bureau
● East Gateway Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #2 Board of Directors
● Environmental Task Force
● Greenways Public Improvement District Advisory Board
● Library Advisory Board
● Parks and Recreation Board
● Pinnacle Public Improvement District
● Planning and Zoning Commission
● Point West Public Improvement District Advisory Board
● Traffic Advisory Board
● Zoning Board of Adjustment
Also for more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.
