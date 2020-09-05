Warm Weekend

Labor Day looks quite hot with highs in the upper 90s & even 100s. Tracking a very strong cold front Tuesday through Wednesday. Major Weather Whiplash is setting up, going from the 90s on Monday to 30s by Wednesday morning. This cold front will also be packing screaming North winds, it will not be pleasant. Wind chill values will likely be in the 20s. Moisture also looks possible for this system, especially North.