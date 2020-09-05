Voting in person Nov. 3? Expect drive-thrus, sports arenas

In Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium will be used as a vote center as part of a joint effort with More Than A Vote, a voting rights organization launched by LeBron James that’s dedicated to maximizing Black turnout in November. Many Black voters — one of the Democratic Party’s most important voting groups — are wary of voting by mail amid historical skepticism of a system that tried to keep Black people from the polls and worries that a mailed ballot won’t get counted.