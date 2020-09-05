How a Canyon gym transformed the lives of two fighters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Melissa Dominguez and James Johnson say they each have a competitive nature and were looking for a way to release their energy when they decided to take up fighting. However, Dominguez and Johnson joined K D Fitness in Canyon, TX for different reasons.
“I was in a bad spot mentally and physically and was kind of looking for a place to lose weight,” said Dominguez.
Growing up, Dominguez was a competitive barrel racer, but after sustaining an injury from riding she began to gain weight. When Dominguez joined K D Fitness about two years ago she weighed about 175 pounds. Dominguez says Sanda was exactly what she needed to push herself mentally and physically.
Sanda is a form of Chinese kickboxing that incorporates kicking, punching and quick-throws.
“My coach really started pushing me,” said Dominguez. “It took me about a year and I lost about 50 pounds.”
Johnson on the other hand, took up Sanda as a way to see the world by traveling to competitions internationally.
“Training and competing gave me the opportunity to travel internationally,” said Johnson. “I had never been out of the country until I started competing.”
Along with losing weight and traveling the world, they also built lifelong relationships at K D Fitness with other fighters at the gym. However, Johnson and Dominguez didn’t always have a strong relationship but their coach always suspected they would end up dating.
“There was just a click between them that they just didn’t want to acknowledge,” said coach and owner of K D Fitness, Albert Treto. “I think the majority of people in the gym knew it was a click.”
Johnson and Dominguez say their relationship didn’t truly begin until they fought in a competition in Bermuda. After spending a week getting to know each other overseas, they began to see what their gym family saw all along. Dating other fighters is typically against the rules at K D Fitness but Treto made an exception for them.
“I had a long conversation about what I expected if they were going to date,” said Treto. “They were teammates before anything else.”
Dominguez and Johnson agreed that when they’re in the gym, their training is their top priority. As a couple they are able to push each other towards their common goals. Both fighters dream of making it to the Olympics, not only to accomplish their own goals but to fulfill their coach’s goal as well.
“My dream is to have somebody qualify for the Olympic team,” said Treto. “It has been my dream since I was a gymnast and since I couldn’t do it as a gymnast, I hope I can do it as a coach.”
Melissa and James both plan to compete in Worlds in Dallas this year in order to bring themselves one step closer to their Olympic dreams.
