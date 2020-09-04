Working for the Labor Day Weekend

If you enjoyed Thursday with all it’s sunshine and calm winds, expect more of the same as you head into your labor day weekend. We’ll see temperatures continue to rise, as we’ll be in the high 80s to low 90s across the region, heating to the mid 90s by Sunday and Monday. All this being said, keep next Tuesday on your radar, as we’ll see a very strong cold front drop down into our area, causing temps to plunge by nearly 40 degrees in some places, winds to pick up close to 30-40 mph, and cold rain chances returning to the region.