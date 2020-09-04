AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can watch and listen to High School Football LIVE here.
NewsChannel 10 is partnering with the Texas Panhandle Sports Network, Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District to bring Panhandle high school football games to you.
You can listen to tonight’s game of Canyon vs. Burkburnett by clicking here.
You can view the latest scores from this week’s games by clicking here.
Tune in to The Wrap Up for all of the highlights and more tonight at 11:05 p.m. You can watch The Wrap Up by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.