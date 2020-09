We are on track for another nice evening with temps falling quickly due to light winds and clear skies. We will be down near 60° to start the day but low 90s are back for the afternoon hours. Mid 90s return for Sunday as SW winds return to the region and for Labor Day highs will be in the mid to upper 90s! A very strong and windy cold front arrives on Tuesday with significantly colder temperatures, showers and winds that could be gusting near 50 mph.