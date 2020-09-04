Tyson Foods opening health care clinics for their employees and family members

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Free health care for Tyson Foods employees and their families could be coming to Amarillo.
The meat processing plant is opening medical clinics to better serve it’s workers.
Tyson Foods has a pilot program in place that will open seven health care clinics near it’s facilities.
Two of these clinics announced will be in Iowa and Kansas.
There are still five locations in the works with Amarillo being a possibility.
“It’s an investment in the health of our team members. It is going to allow them to take charge of their health and given them that opportunity to be more proactive about managing their health care,” said Derek Burleson, Tyson Foods spokesperson.
After learning that some of it’s team members weren’t seeking medical care until there was a crisis, Tyson Foods decided things needed to change.
“Team members are going to be able to visit these site for no cost to them. The vast majority of team members will be able to access this health care at no cost. And that’s not just for the team members that’s for their families as well,” said Burleson.
During COVID-19, meat processing plants were some of the hardest hit places of work.
With these new clinics, there is hope to help with viruses and diseases in the future.
“The health clinics are really just designed to give those eligible team members easy access to care. They’re going to offer preventative care, health and chronic condition coaching, behavioral health counseling services,” said Burleson.
Tyson Foods say the plans for these clinics were in place long before the pandemic.
“COVID-19 has really just confirmed the importance of health initiatives like this because those at greatest risk to the virus are often people with underline health issues. So the pandemic has just highlighted the need for additional health care opportunities for our team members,” said Burleson.
Tyson Foods says it plans to have the seven pilot health clinics launched by next year.
