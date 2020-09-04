State health officials report 29 new COVID-19 cases, 61 recoveries, 4 deaths across Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State health officials reported 29 new COVID-19 cases, 61 recoveries and four deaths across the Texas Panhandle.
The state’s website shows new cases in Castro, Hansford, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Moore, Ochiltree, Parmer, Sherman and Swisher counties.
There are new recoveries in Armstrong, Carson, Castro, Childress, Collingsworth, Hansford, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Moore, Ochiltree, Parmer, Sherman and Swisher counties.
There is one new death in Donley County, two in Ochiltree County and one in Swisher County.
There are 10,607 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 231
Childress County: 57
Collingsworth County: 16
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 217
Deaf Smith County: 959
Donley County: 55
Gray County: 258
Hall County: 16
Hansford County: 103
Hartley County: 111
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 150
Lipscomb County: 25
Moore County: 1,125
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 110
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 390
Potter County: 4,143
Randall County: 2,303
Roberts County: 8
Sherman County: 55
Swisher County: 94
Wheeler County: 42
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,588 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 198
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 49
Collingsworth County: 13
Dallam County: 199
Deaf Smith County: 874
Donley County: 47
Gray County: 246
Hall County: 12
Hartley County: 101
Hansford County: 87
Hemphill County: 46
Hutchinson County: 126
Lipscomb County: 21
Motley County: 6
Moore County: 1,062
Ochiltree County: 94
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 348
Potter County: 3,838
Randall County: 1,983
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 44
Swisher County: 81
Wheeler County: 41
There have also been 167 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 3
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 53
Randall County: 35
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,202 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 44
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,144
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 993 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 694
Quay County: 63
Roosevelt County: 205
Union County: 31
There have been 11 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 2
Union County: 2
