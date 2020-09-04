State health officials report 11 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico state health officials reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
Today’s report shows 9 new cases in Curry County, one new case in Quay County.
Today’s report shows one new case and one new death in Roosevelt County.
A female in her 50′s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 794.
Including today’s new cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 25,902 cases.
As of today, there are 69 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
13,412 people have recovered from the virus in New Mexico.
There are 1,004 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 703
Quay County: 64
Roosevelt County: 206
Union County: 31
There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 3
Union County: 2
There are 10,671 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 231
Childress County: 57
Collingsworth County: 16
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 217
Deaf Smith County: 965
Donley County: 55
Gray County: 258
Hall County: 16
Hansford County: 103
Hartley County: 111
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 150
Lipscomb County: 25
Moore County: 1,125
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 110
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 390
Potter County: 4,181
Randall County: 2,323
Roberts County: 8
Sherman County: 55
Swisher County: 94
Wheeler County: 42
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,604 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 198
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 49
Collingsworth County: 13
Dallam County: 199
Deaf Smith County: 874
Donley County: 47
Gray County: 246
Hall County: 12
Hartley County: 101
Hansford County: 87
Hemphill County: 46
Hutchinson County: 126
Lipscomb County: 21
Motley County: 6
Moore County: 1,062
Ochiltree County: 94
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 348
Potter County: 3,845
Randall County: 1,992
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 44
Swisher County: 81
Wheeler County: 41
There have also been 168 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 3
Deaf Smith County: 20
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 54
Randall County: 35
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,202 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 44
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,144
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
