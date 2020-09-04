State health officials report 11 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Eastern New Mexico

By Tamlyn Cochran | September 4, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 5:09 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico state health officials reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

Today’s report shows 9 new cases in Curry County, one new case in Quay County.

Today’s report shows one new case and one new death in Roosevelt County.

A female in her 50′s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 794.

Including today’s new cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 25,902 cases.

As of today, there are 69 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

13,412 people have recovered from the virus in New Mexico.

There are 1,004 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 703

Quay County: 64

Roosevelt County: 206

Union County: 31

There have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 3

Union County: 2

There are 10,671 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 231

Childress County: 57

Collingsworth County: 16

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 217

Deaf Smith County: 965

Donley County: 55

Gray County: 258

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 103

Hartley County: 111

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 150

Lipscomb County: 25

Moore County: 1,125

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 110

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 390

Potter County: 4,181

Randall County: 2,323

Roberts County: 8

Sherman County: 55

Swisher County: 94

Wheeler County: 42

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,604 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 8

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 198

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 49

Collingsworth County: 13

Dallam County: 199

Deaf Smith County: 874

Donley County: 47

Gray County: 246

Hall County: 12

Hartley County: 101

Hansford County: 87

Hemphill County: 46

Hutchinson County: 126

Lipscomb County: 21

Motley County: 6

Moore County: 1,062

Ochiltree County: 94

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 348

Potter County: 3,845

Randall County: 1,992

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 44

Swisher County: 81

Wheeler County: 41

There have also been 168 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 54

Randall County: 35

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,202 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,144

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

