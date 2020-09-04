4 new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Tamlyn Cochran | September 4, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 3:20 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) -There are now 25 active COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

The report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows two new cases in Dallam County.

The report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows two new cases in Hartley County.

There are now a total of 219 cases in Dallam County, with 199 recoveries and three deaths. That leaves 17 active cases.

There are now a total of 113 cases in Hartley County, with 101 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves eight active cases.

There have been a total of 332 combined cases in the counties.

Report Card 9/4/20 In observance of Labor Day the next report card will be published on Tuesday. Thank you for your understanding.

Posted by Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District on Friday, September 4, 2020

There are 10,675 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 231

Childress County: 57

Collingsworth County: 16

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 219

Deaf Smith County: 965

Donley County: 55

Gray County: 258

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 103

Hartley County: 113

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 150

Lipscomb County: 25

Moore County: 1,125

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 110

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 390

Potter County: 4,181

Randall County: 2,323

Roberts County: 8

Sherman County: 55

Swisher County: 94

Wheeler County: 42

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,604 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 8

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 198

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 49

Collingsworth County: 13

Dallam County: 199

Deaf Smith County: 874

Donley County: 47

Gray County: 246

Hall County: 12

Hartley County: 101

Hansford County: 87

Hemphill County: 46

Hutchinson County: 126

Lipscomb County: 21

Motley County: 6

Moore County: 1,062

Ochiltree County: 94

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 348

Potter County: 3,845

Randall County: 1,992

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 44

Swisher County: 81

Wheeler County: 41

There have also been 168 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 54

Randall County: 35

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,202 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,144

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 993 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 694

Quay County: 63

Roosevelt County: 205

Union County: 31

There have been 11 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 2

Union County: 2

