6 new cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County

Deaf Smith County COVID Update (Source: City of Hereford)
By Bailie Myers | September 4, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT - Updated September 4 at 11:21 AM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County Friday.

The report said there are 71 active cases in Deaf Smith County.

At this time, there has been 20 deaths and 874 people have recovered.

There are 10,613 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 231

Childress County: 57

Collingsworth County: 16

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 217

Deaf Smith County: 965

Donley County: 55

Gray County: 258

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 103

Hartley County: 111

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 150

Lipscomb County: 25

Moore County: 1,125

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 110

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 390

Potter County: 4,143

Randall County: 2,303

Roberts County: 8

Sherman County: 55

Swisher County: 94

Wheeler County: 42

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,588 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 8

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 198

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 49

Collingsworth County: 13

Dallam County: 199

Deaf Smith County: 874

Donley County: 47

Gray County: 246

Hall County: 12

Hartley County: 101

Hansford County: 87

Hemphill County: 46

Hutchinson County: 126

Lipscomb County: 21

Motley County: 6

Moore County: 1,062

Ochiltree County: 94

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 348

Potter County: 3,838

Randall County: 1,983

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 44

Swisher County: 81

Wheeler County: 41

There have also been 167 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 20

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 53

Randall County: 35

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,202 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,144

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 993 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 694

Quay County: 63

Roosevelt County: 205

Union County: 31

There have been 11 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 2

Union County: 2

