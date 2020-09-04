Mission Amarillo pushing forward after COVID-19 created struggles

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The founder of Mission Amarillo says it has been harder to reach people and continue their shoe donation this year. However, that is just one of the many struggles they have faced.
“On top of COVID, everyone is stretched financially, grant agencies, businesses, everything just trickles down and we are at the bottom of the hill,” said Corey Sams, board president for Mission Amarillo
He says more organizations are applying to grants or asking for more money due to the economic situation brought on by COVID-19. Since they have already used a lot of grants in the past years, it was even more difficult for them to obtain some this year.
They saw the need to make cuts and adjust their budget, which is why they were forced to discontinue their program called Driven which helped mentor young men.
“Those are some of the hoops you have to jump through, it is just some of the decisions we have had to make,” said Jeff Parsons, founder of Mission Amarillo “I really didn’t want to let go of Driven, that is one of the programs I personally manage, but we needed to let it go so we could continue other vital problems. It is a decision a lot of non-profits have had to make these days and we are no exception.”
The organization plans to replace the program next spring.
They have also decided to go forward with their annual fundraiser after canceling it in May. The fundraiser will be modified to follow social distancing and the entrance fee has been removed.
“Previous years we would charge for the kids to come and let the parents come in free. This year we have dropped that and we just ask for a donation as people come in,” said Parsons
The fundraiser will be held tomorrow with some health-related modification and will go from 11 a.m to 2 p.m at Sam Houston Park.
