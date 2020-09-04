GOOD NEWS: Friendly people in the Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Have you ever noticed just how friendly the people in this area are?
I went out to talk with people here in Amarillo about friendliness in the Texas Panhandle.
“I love people in the Panhandle,” said Johnny Johnson. “Just because they’re all down to earth, they’re really friendly. They’ll help you any time you need help. That’s about it. I mean they’re always there for you.”
People new to our area often find that living here comes with some unexpected benefits, including the warm and friendly nature of our people.
“I just noticed right away that it was different,” said Ryan Cross, a KFDA news reporter from California. “People will literally step out of their way and have a conversation with you here in Amarillo.”
The difference in personal interaction and engagement from folks here locally can be a stark contrast to what they’ve experienced elsewhere.
“The people are very friendly and always spark a conversation, which is very different coming from Washington D.C. where literally no one cares who you are or why you are there,” said KFDA reporter Penny Kmitt.
There may not be a distinct identifiable reason for the warmth and friendliness we received from people in our region, it just seems to be woven into our fabric.
It makes me thankful that the routines of daily life here in the News Channel 10 area are suddenly brightened and enriched just by interacting with friendly people.
“That’s the Panhandle,” said Birlon Washington. “It’s home.”
We have a lot of blessings and I think sometimes it’s easy to overlook some of those. Personally, I am grateful and thankful that I live in an area where people are friendly. To me, that’s good news.
