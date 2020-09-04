Funeral services scheduled for Potter County Assistant Fire Chief

Chief Pat Fitzpatrick (Source: Amarillo Fire Department)
By Bailie Myers | September 4, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT - Updated September 4 at 10:05 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department shared details on funeral services for Assistant Fire Chief Pat Fitzpatrick to take place on Saturday.

Chief Fitzpatrick died August 29.

Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at the Amarillo West Campus of Hillside Christian Church on Saturday. Graveside services will follow at Memory Gardens in Amarillo.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home in Amarillo. The family is receiving visitors from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Chief Fitzpatrick was employed by Potter County Fire-Rescue.

Amarillo Fire Department firefighters paid their respects as Chief Fitzpatrick’s body was transferred back to Amarillo from Lubbock on Monday.

