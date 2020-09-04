FIRST ALERT: Drastic change to windy, cold and wet weather coming next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a warm Labor Day weekend with temperatures in the 90′s, including a possible record high on Monday, a drastic change to windy, cold, and wet weather is expected Tuesday.
A very strong September cold front will arrive Tuesday with temperatures plunging some 50 degrees or more by late Tuesday.
Actual temperatures will drop through the 50′s into the 40′s by Tuesday night, and winds may gust from the north at over 50 miles per hour, creating cold wind chills in the 30′s.
By Wednesday morning, lows could be at record levels in the mid 30′s around Amarillo, but near freezing in our NW counties.
As the front sweeps through the area Tuesday a cold rain is expected, but by late in the day it may be just cold enough for some wet snow in our NW counties.
Being several days away, some of the details are not certain at this time. However, we are confident that this is a potent system and will greatly affect activities starting Tuesday.
Please stay tuned for future updates on this First Alert event as the system nears and details become more certain.
