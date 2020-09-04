Doppler Dave Has A Warm Labor Day Outlook, But Dramatic Changes Next Week

We have returned to a rather tranquil weather pattern with typical late summer conditions expected to persist through the Labor Day weekend. High pressure is slowly spreading back toward our region and will result in sunny skies with mild mornings and warm to hot afternoons through Monday. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 90s with mid 90s on Sunday and mid to upper 90s on Monday. We will then track a major cold front on Tuesday bringing strong winds, much colder weather, and some precipitation to the area