City approves $2 million building permit for new Randall Jr. High gymnasium

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The city approved the building of a $2-million gymnasium for the new Randall Jr. High School.
The approval comes as a part of a $41-million dollar renovation project Randall High School is currently undergoing.
The renovations will create a separate junior high school and main high school and provide each building with two gyms.
Canyon ISD’s superintendent believes the new facilities will increase pride and confidence in the community.
“There’s a great sense of pride in the Randall Raiders community and this is just going to enhance that. When Randall Jr. High comes about two years from now, its mascot is the Raiders, and then we have the silver and black happening in the Randall High School,”said Canyon ISD Superintendent, Darryl Flusche.
The facility will have two cross court gyms for practice that will transition into a larger court with bleachers for competition.
“There’s a lot of times, either in P.E. classes, certainly volleyball and basketball, where kids need space, such as gyms, so we can have those activities occur. We’re glad the voters approved this bond so we can move forward to create that junior high setting with two gyms and create a high school with two real, quality gyms,” said Fluesche. “And moving forward, it’s really exciting for the Randall High Raiders.”
The renovations are to be completed by Summer 2022.
