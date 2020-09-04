APD: Suspect vehicle in hit and run associated with Amarillo mechanic shop

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have given an update on a hit and run that left a 6-year-old pedestrian injured on Tuesday.
Police said the suspect vehicle in the case, a 2009 silver Dodge Ram with Texas tag#MNS-2479, is associated with a personal mechanic shop in the 300 block of north Birmingham. Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying the owner of the shop or the driver.
At this time, the driver has not been identified and the vehicle has not been located.
The incident occurred at NE 12th Avenue and N Grand Street on Tuesday morning.
Officials said the truck struck a 6-year-old girl walking in the area.
If you have information on who runs this shop or anyone who may have a vehicle in this shop, call the Traffic Investigation Unit at (806) 378-3038. If you see the suspect vehicle, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.
