Amarillo police locate truck involved in hit-and-run injuring 6-year-old

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has located the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a 6-year-old injured.
On Sept. 1, a Dodge Ram struck a 6-year-old girl walking in the area.
Today, the APD Traffic Investigation Unit located the truck involved in the incident.
Police say they are still investigating who was driving at the time of the incident.
The Amarillo Police Department would like to thank the community for the tips and information given to locate the truck.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.