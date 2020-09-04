Amarillo is the only location in West Texas and Panhandle area administering a study for a possible treatment for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech Physicians and the PharmaTex Research Group have been working with a company that has that is conducting a trial to develop a treatment for patients infected with COVID 19.
The company Regeneron which is administering the trial, developed the treatment for Ebola and they’ve used that same technology to this potential treatment for COVID-19.
“This particular cocktail we believe is supposed to take those spike proteins out. So essentially it’s going to remove those crowns, and by doing that in theory, which is what we are researching, as we decrease the shedding and spreading of the COVID-19 virus.”
“The treatment is called a monoclonal antibody. And what that means is Regeneron has manufactured this protein that has been specifically designed to attack the COVID-19 virus.”
To know if its effective, they have to do a clinical trial.
“The clinical trial was designed to be what we think of as the gold standard of clinical trials, meaning a double blinded placebo controlled trial. And what that means is about half of the patients receive the antibody, and half the patients that receive or that enroll in the trial receive placebo.”
In order to be a part of the trial, PharmaTex has to evaluate possible patients for enrollment. This trial wants to identify patients who are earlier in their disease course.
“Is identify patients that have had symptoms for a relatively short period of time. And evaluate whether if we treat them early in their disease course, if were able to have a more effective treatment for them.”
PharmaTex is continuing to evaluate other possible patients for enrollment who are early on in the disease in order to be accepted for the study.
“They need to have a positive sars COVID 2 test within the last 72 hours. And then they need to have less than 10 days of symptoms. So any patient that has any symptom that has a test less than 72 hours, meet the initial criteria.”
“And so what that means is for the outpatient arm, if you’ve had symptoms for less or equal to seven days, then you’re eligible for enrollment. And for the endpatient arm, if you’ve had symptoms less than or equal to 10 days, then you are eligible for enrollment.”
Amarillo is 1 out of approximately 150 sites that are conducting this study across the country and internationally.
“The more patients that were able to enroll in clinical trials that are well designed like this, I think the better we will feel about the role replaying in nationally and internationally and in developing a treatment for COVID.”
Right now in Amarillo there are 10 total patients enrolled in the trial. 8 of those patients are in the inpatient study. 5 of those patients have been discharged home and 3 are remaining at the BSA hospital at this time. 2 of those patients are in the outpatient study.
