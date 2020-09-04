Amarillo Community Market to wrap up 2020 season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 2020 season of the Amarillo Community Market will come to a close tomorrow.
The market on Saturday morning will be your last chance to purchase food, gifts, crafts and other goods from the vendors at the Santa Fe Depot in downtown Amarillo.
“Many of them will bring nonperishable items for the holidays, so people can stock up for gift-giving season,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City Amarillo. “Others will take orders for custom home decor and baked goods for the holidays.”
The market began in July 2016, and it has returned every year.
Organizers say attendance has averaged between 800 to 1,000 customers every Saturday. The market hosts 45 vendors selling items such as produce, home-baked goods, art and crafts.
For the 2020 market season, organizers adapted to the COVID pandemic by starting with a virtual market. In mid-June, the market opened on the grounds of the Santa Fe Depot at 401. South Grant Street.
For information on the market, visit them online.
