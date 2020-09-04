AHA Housing Choice Voucher Program Waitlist Lottery begins Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The pre-application enrollment process for the Amarillo Housing Authority, Housing Choice Voucher Program Wait-list Lottery starts on Monday, September 7.
Housing Choice Voucher Program provides rental assistance for low-income families.
According to City of Amarillo, all applicants have an equal opportunity of being selected while complying with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development standards.
The open enrollment period begins Monday September 7, and ends Friday, September 11 at 8:00 p.m. Central time and will be accepted ONLINE ONLY.
Submission of a pre-application per family will be accepted but does not guarantee placement.
The final wait-list will be determined using a random lottery. Applicants that are not selected in this lottery will not move forward in the process and will be notified of their status along with households that make the list.
Households not selected may reapply when the wait-list application period reopens.
Application chosen during the lottery will be randomly assigned application ID numbers and ranked using the following preferences:
- People with disabilities that are under the age of 62 and homelessness.
- The local preferences and applications will be required to provide documentation for any preferences applied.
Individuals with a disability can request a reasonable accommodation to participate.
For information to request a reasonable accommodation, please contact the City of Amarillo Community Development Department before the wait-list closes at (806) 378-3098.
