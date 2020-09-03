WT looks to add games to schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Yesterday the NCAA President’s council voted to reverse their decision to limit athletes to 50 percent of allowable games in order to not lose eligibility.
Following this announcement the Buffs are looking to add more games to their football schedule. As a result of this decision the Buffs can play a maximum of ten games this fall.
Head coach Hunter Hughes tweeted earlier today that the football team will now be playing Angelo State on Sept. 26 and Oct. 24.
Director of Athletics Michael McBroom said in a press release earlier today, “Coach Hunter Hughes and I are working to fill out a schedule and give opportunities for our team to compete, particularly in front of our home fans.”
McBroom and Hughes are confident they will be able to announce at least three more games in the near future.
Opening day for the Buffs is on Sept. 19 at Buffalo Stadium against Oklahoma Panhandle State at & p.m.
