Wienermobile to make several appearances in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has made its way to Amarillo.
As part of the annual “coast-to-coast wienie roast”, the Wienermobile will making several public appearances through September 7.
“Since (we) know everything is bigger in Texas, we will be offering ’Freak Fanatics’ the chance to get up close and personal with the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels,” representatives said in a statement.
Those looking to experience the unique food-shaped vehicle are encouraged to visit one of four events and take “bunderful”photos of the “lamborgweenie”.
Amarillo appearances include:
Amarillo Botanical Gardens, Music in the Gardens - 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., September 3
Art Trek Studio, Paint Night - 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., September 4
Generation Next Worship Center, Saturday Night Historic Route 66 Cruise - 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., September 5
Cadillac Ranch - 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
