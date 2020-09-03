United Family participates in campaign to aid in fight against muscular dystrophy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family is participating in the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s annual campaign to raise money in the fight against neuromuscluar disease.
During the Aisles of Smiles campaign, guests at United Family stores can purchase products marked with Aisles of Smiles tags. A portion of each sale goes to support MDA’s research on treatments and a cure for muscular dystrophy and other neuromuscular diseases.
Guests may also choose to make a monetary donation at the register of any United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Amigos or United Express locations.
“The Aisles of Smiles campaign makes a profound impact and difference for so many people,” said Tony Crumpton, CMO of the United Family. “We ask our guests to be on the lookout for the tags once again.”
The campaign runs through September 22.
