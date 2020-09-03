State health officials report 16 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | September 3, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 5:00 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico state health officials reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

Today’s report shows 14 new cases in Curry County, one new case in Quay County and one new case in Roosevelt County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 791.

Including today’s new cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 25,812 cases.

As of today, there are 75 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 13,283 people have recovered from the virus in New Mexico.

There are 993 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 694

Quay County: 63

Roosevelt County: 205

Union County: 31

There have been 11 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 2

Union County: 2

There are 10,578 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 227

Childress County: 57

Collingsworth County: 16

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 217

Deaf Smith County: 959

Donley County: 55

Gray County: 258

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 102

Hartley County: 111

Hemphill County: 55

Hutchinson County: 147

Lipscomb County: 25

Moore County: 1,118

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 109

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 385

Potter County: 4,143

Randall County: 2,303

Roberts County: 8

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 93

Wheeler County: 42

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,577 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 7

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 16

Castro County: 190

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 44

Collingsworth County: 11

Dallam County: 199

Deaf Smith County: 874

Donley County: 47

Gray County: 246

Hall County: 12

Hartley County: 101

Hansford County: 80

Hemphill County: 42

Hutchinson County: 125

Lipscomb County: 21

Motley County: 56

Moore County: 1,046

Ochiltree County: 93

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 338

Potter County: 3,838

Randall County: 1,983

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 42

Swisher County: 78

Wheeler County: 41

There have also been 163 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 20

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 53

Randall County: 35

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,202 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 44

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,144

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.