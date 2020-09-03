State health officials report 16 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico state health officials reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
Today’s report shows 14 new cases in Curry County, one new case in Quay County and one new case in Roosevelt County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 791.
Including today’s new cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 25,812 cases.
As of today, there are 75 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 13,283 people have recovered from the virus in New Mexico.
There are 993 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 694
Quay County: 63
Roosevelt County: 205
Union County: 31
There have been 11 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 2
Union County: 2
There are 10,578 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 227
Childress County: 57
Collingsworth County: 16
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 217
Deaf Smith County: 959
Donley County: 55
Gray County: 258
Hall County: 16
Hansford County: 102
Hartley County: 111
Hemphill County: 55
Hutchinson County: 147
Lipscomb County: 25
Moore County: 1,118
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 109
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 385
Potter County: 4,143
Randall County: 2,303
Roberts County: 8
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 93
Wheeler County: 42
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,577 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 7
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 16
Castro County: 190
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 44
Collingsworth County: 11
Dallam County: 199
Deaf Smith County: 874
Donley County: 47
Gray County: 246
Hall County: 12
Hartley County: 101
Hansford County: 80
Hemphill County: 42
Hutchinson County: 125
Lipscomb County: 21
Motley County: 56
Moore County: 1,046
Ochiltree County: 93
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 338
Potter County: 3,838
Randall County: 1,983
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 42
Swisher County: 78
Wheeler County: 41
There have also been 163 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 3
Deaf Smith County: 20
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 53
Randall County: 35
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,202 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 44
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,144
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
