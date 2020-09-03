Lions Club cookout honors first responders at event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First responders across Amarillo are honored today with a cook out in Maxor Park.
Law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs from Amarillo gathered today for a free lunch in Maxor Park.
The Amarillo Downtown Lions Club and Lions Club International District 2T-1 hosted the cookout Thursday to say thank you to the first responders.
Volunteers packaged 80 to-go meals and served about 100 lunches.
Lions Club representatives say they want first responders to know that they are appreciated and respected.
“We’re just trying to honor the first responders in Amarillo and potter country. Ya know, the police, sheriff, and fire department, for the job that they do. I think, fortunately, in Amarillo, we still respect law enforcement and first responders,” said Jerry Whatley, the first vice district governor of District 2T-1.
They also want to make sure first responders feel comfortable and supported by their community.
“It’s a small part that we can just bring them in and say, ’hey, thank you so much. We want to support you. We want to support you with a meal. If you need equipment, we want to help you raise money so we can buy it. We want you to know and feel so comfortable as you are driving up and down the streets, up and down the roads,’” said Jimmy Ross, former Lions Club International president.
But the cookouts don’t stop in Amarillo.
Volunteers are traveling across the Texas panhandle, holding appreciation events for multiple cities.
“This effort is really backed by Lions International. They put out a grant that each district can get that’s for club awareness and community appreciation. They’re wanting to do it all over the U.S. Whether they do it or not, I don’t know, but were doing it in the Texas Panhandle because we’re proud of the Texas Panhandle,” said Whatley.
