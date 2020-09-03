Law enforcement warning motorists to practice safe driving during Labor Day weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety officer’s encourage all motorists to practice safe driving throughout the holiday weekend.
The Amarillo Police Department would like to remind everyone that there is a great possibility that there will be more cars on the road, creating higher chances of accidents.
Beginning Friday, September 4, the Texas Highway Patrol will increase its enforcement on the Texas roads according to DPS.
Troopers will be looking for drivers who violate the law, including those not wearing seatbelts, speeding, driving while intoxicated and failing to comply with the state’s move over and slow down law.
According to APD a comprehensive selective traffic enforcement program grant was received from the Texas Department of Transportation that will allow for extra officers to be on patrol enforcing traffic laws over the weekend.
Regular patrol officers will be looking out for seatbelt, speed, and alcohol related violations.
Officer’s and DPS say that they just ask for everyone to be safe and if you drink, don’t drive.
Law enforcement agencies nationwide, including the APD and Texas Highway Patrol, will be increasing enforcement efforts of Labor Day as part of operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort.
