Hospital triples capacity to fight COVID with the help of new machines

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - One of the machines is a UV light disinfectant which they have now nicknamed R2CLEAN2 for its appearance and the other is a HEPA filtration unit.
They both arrived a couple weeks ago and were purchased due to a need to increase capacity and retain staff during this pandemic.
“We are a small rural hospital. We have a smaller staff pool to draw from, so if we lose nurses, if they are on quarantine, two or three nurses hurts us in a big way,” said Adam Rainey plan operations manager at Coon Memorial Hospital “Something like this that keeps everyone safe and at work is a great tool for us.”
The machine is the only CDC certified UV light disinfectant and is used after every patient and then again at the end of the day. They also use it on their PPE.
“This thing will kill the COVID virus from 12 feet away in under two minutes,”said Rainey “We are actually even using this to disinfectant and reuse PPE, being a rural hospital, we have a small budget, money is a little tighter and that is something we could do and have not felt a strain using PPE”
Despite the smaller budget they decided to invest in another type of machine called HEPA filtration unit.
At the onset of the pandemic, they only had one unit and were forced to have several COVID-19 positive patients in one room with nurses coming in and out.
They were also forced to send some patients to hospitals in Amarillo. However, with the recent purchase, they now have 11 units which has tripled their capacity and given nurses peace of mind.
The Chief Nurse Officer at Coon Memorial Hospital, Janae Wright, said it was important to invest in these machines so they could take care of the patients in house while protecting their staff.
“Once we get into flu and RSV season, that is going to test our system again so we will need to be able to take care of our community and we are prepared,” said Wright
In addition to flu season, this community will see an increase in population due to migrant workers coming for harvest season.
This increased the need for the hospital to gear up and now they feel prepared to fight COVID-19 and anything else that might come.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.