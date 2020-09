The high pressure system off to our west has re-asserted itself, bringing back a northeast flow that will dry us out for the remainder of this week. Expect temperatures to start rising as we head towards the Labor Day holiday weekend, with some areas seeing high 90s. All this being said however, a strong cold front is on its way to our region next Tuesday, bringing a preview of fall with it with temperatures down in the 60s, hitting the low 40s overnight.