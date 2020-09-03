Health clinics currently experiencing higher testing numbers for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Health clinics usually see an increase of patients during the flu season, but when you combine that with COVID-19, you could get the perfect storm.
Some health clinics are already seeing the effects of the combination of flu and COVID-19.
Health centers in the area are experiencing an abnormal number of people wanting to get tested for COVID-19.
“I do believe its a second wave,”said Angela Chanthavilay,” administrator at the Hillside Family Health Center.
She says there were many people who wanted to get tested for COVID-19 once it became available a few months ago.
Since then it has calmed down...until three weeks ago.
“All the sudden, here they all come. I mean we’ve been testing like crazy,” said Chanthavilay
Chanthavilay says they used to see two to three patients get tested a day now during the last three weeks they have seen about 30 people tested a day.
Nurses at the center think this is only the start of what’s to come.
“I think there’s probably going to be a little bit of a panic. As soon as they see one symptom related to COVID, there going to freak out a little bit,” said Gina Shelton, lead nurse at the Hillside Family Health Center.
Shelton believes the fear of a patient having COVID-19 could bring more people in this year than last.
She thinks there will be 25 percent more patients coming in this flu season than last.
The CEO of the Golden Plains Community Hospital in Borger says all hospitals are worried about having enough testing for the the uptick of patients.
Dr. Donald Hubbard at the Exceptional Emergency Center says he expects to add one or two part time staff members to their three centers throughout Amarillo.
The Hillside Family Medical Center has seen more negative COVID test results with the increase of people getting tested.
