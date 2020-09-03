’Fugitive of the Week’ wanted for robbery

Todd Goforth (Source: Potter County)
By Bailie Myers | September 3, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT - Updated September 3 at 9:24 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help locating a man wanted for robbery.

23-year-old Todd Parker Goforth is wanted by the Potter County Sheriffs Office for robbery.

He is described as being 6-feet-tall, weighs 155 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you know Goforth’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. You can also submit a tip online here.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you may earn a reward of $300.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, September 3, 2020

