’Fugitive of the Week’ wanted for robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help locating a man wanted for robbery.
23-year-old Todd Parker Goforth is wanted by the Potter County Sheriffs Office for robbery.
He is described as being 6-feet-tall, weighs 155 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.
If you know Goforth’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. You can also submit a tip online here.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you may earn a reward of $300.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.