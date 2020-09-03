Dumas police investigating theft of 2 UTVs, offering $1,000 reward

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police in Dumas are searching for information in a UTV theft that occurred last week.
Moore County Crime Stoppers said officers were dispatched to the Quality Inn in reference to the theft of two Can Ams UTVs on August 26.
The UTVs were taken from an enclosed white trailer.
Both UTVs are black and red. One UTV has an M2 sticker on the hood, and the second UTV has an M3 sticker on the hood.
Police said both Can Ams have cylinder containers in the back and red, black and white generators and backpack sprayers.
If you have information on this Crime of the Week, contact Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online here.
You could earn up to $1,000 for your tip.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.