Doppler Dave Has Cool September Mornings And Warm Afternoons In The Forecast

A weak front has moved into our area today, but about the only noticeable effect has been a shift to northerly winds at 10-25mph. Temperatures are still in the 90 degree range in most areas. The breeze will diminish overnight and we will cool nicely into the upper 50s by morning. High pressure aloft will start to ease our direction over the next few days which will promote a warm forecast. Highs tomorrow and Saturday will be in the low 90s, with mid 90s Sunday and Labor Day. We are still expecting a much stronger cold front early next week