Dental offices making up for canceled appointments after being closed due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dental offices had to close at the beginning of the pandemic, and now they are busy making up for those canceled appointments.
“Well ever since we’ve been open, after that first week in May, we’ve definitely been busier than normal,” said Dr. Kimberly Gilbert, dentist at Brady Dental Group.
“Since opening up, we’ve actually gotten really busy, have a lot of people actually wanting to come in for their cleanings. We were concerned that it was going to be the opposite, that people were going to remain overly cautious, which is fine. But we’ve actually seen an increase in business and have actually gained quite a few new patients,” said Ali Parker, office manager at Modery Family Dental.
This year, dental offices are seeing an increase in booking appointments for months that are typically slower due to the pandemic.
“Whatever month we may be in, 6 months from now, we are booked. Now, there’s holes that pop up and occur now and again. I will say, I think for the majority of dentists, September’s a really slow month, and our September is booked. And so that’s unusual because I don’t know if its just our office or all the way around, but it just typically is slow then, and right now it is full,” said Dr. Gilbert.
Some offices were also seeing an extra need for staff in certain areas of the office.
“So as far as hygiene goes, we’ve just kept our same two regular hygienists. And they are working just non stop from open to close to get all these patients seen and cleaned. We have had to add office staff though just because the phones have been so out of hand, that it just took an additional person to handle you know, phone calls, scheduling new appointments, getting you know, insurance verified, getting people checked out and scheduled to come back. It was just, it was too much of a process for the one person so we did have to add extra front office staff,” said Parker.
When it comes to staff, hours are looking different for some employees.
“They gave up their days off with their families to come in and work extra days. And so we were mostly able to staff it from our own staff coming in and working those extra days,” said Dr. Gilbert.
Dental offices are adjusting in certain areas of the office after opening up from being closed due to COIVD-19.
“We actually had to open up an extra hygiene room to make up for the 7 weeks that we were closed. That, was a lot of hygiene appointments that are booked 6 months in advance that we had to cancel. And so we brought on extra hygiene and we were able to get caught up and get those taken care of,” said Dr. Gilbert.
Since COVID-19, some dental offices have seen the pandemic has helped their business with revenue and getting more patients.
“It definitely has helped. We’ve for sure seen an increase in revenue and that’s just been with an increase of patient count and the care that we are able to give. And just the ability we have, to diagnose dental issues. And we just create an environment that’s welcoming and people want to come back. But yes, it’s definitely helped us,” said Parker
“For the past 2 months, 2 in a half months, 3 months, we’ve definitely been busier, faster, more patients, in the door then out the door, than before,” said Dr. Gilbert.
These dental offices have actually been doing very well and staying busy since back to work, even after being closed for sometime during the pandemic.
