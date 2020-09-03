Dental offices making up for canceled appointments after being closed due to COVID-19

“So as far as hygiene goes, we’ve just kept our same two regular hygienists. And they are working just non stop from open to close to get all these patients seen and cleaned. We have had to add office staff though just because the phones have been so out of hand, that it just took an additional person to handle you know, phone calls, scheduling new appointments, getting you know, insurance verified, getting people checked out and scheduled to come back. It was just, it was too much of a process for the one person so we did have to add extra front office staff,” said Parker.