Area private schools adjusting to changes caused by COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While the majority of public schools in our area just recently went back to school, some private institutions have been in session for almost three weeks.
Students attending St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Joseph Catholic School, and Holy Cross Catholic Academy resumed in-person classes on August 17th and while many changes had to be made this school year, so far, they have not faced any significant challenges.
Since these schools started classes almost three weeks before most public schools, they felt there was added pressure to have a safe reopening.
“So I think for us, we were able to take that pressure and turn it into hope and faith and thanks be to God, here we are in the third week of school doing well,” said David Hernandez, principal at St. Joseph Catholic School.
The schools say that although their entire routine had to be changed, the key to having a successful school year so far is communication between school officials, parents and students.
“We are in a pandemic, we do try to convey the seriousness of this virus and you know, we don’t take it lightly,” said Maribel Sanchez, third grade teacher at St. Mary’s Cathedral School. “We are trying to take every precaution that we can so our students stay safe and healthy.”
Before going to class, a staff member checks every student’s temperature, masks are required, there are sanitary stations throughout the campus, they practice social distancing and classes are capped at 16 students.
“In our community, it’s been just the social and emotional, nurturing part of it. A lot of our students depend on each other and it’s just been hard saying, stay apart,” said Angela Seidenberger, principal at Holy Cross Catholic Academy.
“It looks very different but, it doesn’t take away the love of learning and it doesn’t take away the joy of being with out students,” said Sanchez.
For now, St. Mary’s and St. Joseph are only offering in person classes, but they have a distance learning plan ready in case they begin to see COVID-19 cases within their campus.
“So just trying to prevent as much as possible and when the case does come up, we’ll be ready to respond in the ways that we’ve been planning for,“ said Hernandez.
Even though this pandemic has caused many issues, the teachers and faculty at these schools have been able to see the situation from a different perspective.
“What I tell people is we can’t stop living, we live by faith,” said Seidenberger. “Nothing is by coincidence, everything is for a reason and we can’t live in fear.”
Seidenberger says something positive that came from this pandemic is that the students were able to grow in their faith and learn about the importance of loving one another.
