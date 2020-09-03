Amarillo merchants team up for Route 66 Day of Caring

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Merchants along Historic Route 66 are teaming up to support area nonprofits on Saturday.
Stores participating in the Route 66 Day of Caring have invited nonprofits to join them for a day of awareness, education and fundraising.
Charities participating include Another Chance House, Bair Foundation, Panhandle Angels, Snack Pack for Kids, Texas Panhandle Pet Savers, Southwest Ambucs, Life Challenge of Amarillo, Family First Foundation, 7 Star Therapeutic Riding Center and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Host businesses and individuals includes Texas Ivy Antiques, Handle Bar and Grill, Skooterz, Cactus Vintage, Sonya’s/Costume Castle, Lile Art Gallery, Meme’s D.O.C Cafe, Ken & Milisa Spencer, and Blu Turtle.
Organizers said there will be food trucks, artists and entertainers at the event as well.
The Day of Caring is open to the public and free to attend.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.