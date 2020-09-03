Amarillo COVID-19 report for Sept. 3 shows 80 new cases, 25 recoveries, 1 death

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are 537 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 80 new cases, 25 recoveries and one death.
The report shows an additional death in Randall County.
There are a total of 4,143 cases in Potter County and 2,303 in Randall County.
5,821 people have recovered and 88 have died.
There are 187 tests pending.
There are 10,576 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 227
Childress County: 57
Collingsworth County: 16
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 215
Deaf Smith County: 959
Donley County: 55
Gray County: 258
Hall County: 16
Hansford County: 102
Hartley County: 111
Hemphill County: 55
Hutchinson County: 147
Lipscomb County: 25
Moore County: 1,118
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 109
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 385
Potter County: 4,143
Randall County: 2,303
Roberts County: 8
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 93
Wheeler County: 42
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 9,574 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 7
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 16
Castro County: 190
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 44
Collingsworth County: 11
Dallam County: 198
Deaf Smith County: 874
Donley County: 47
Gray County: 246
Hall County: 12
Hartley County: 99
Hansford County: 80
Hemphill County: 42
Hutchinson County: 125
Lipscomb County: 21
Motley County: 56
Moore County: 1,046
Ochiltree County: 93
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 338
Potter County: 3,838
Randall County: 1,983
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 42
Swisher County: 78
Wheeler County: 41
There have also been 163 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 3
Deaf Smith County: 20
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 53
Randall County: 35
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,202 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 44
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,144
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 977 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 680
Quay County: 62
Roosevelt County: 204
Union County: 31
There have been 11 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 2
Union County: 2
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.