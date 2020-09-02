West Texas A&M students trying to slow the spread of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students at West Texas A&M University are hoping to slow the spread of the coronavirus this school year through a student led initiative.
At least 35 other colleges and universities are part of the college health alliance of Texas.
A group started by a student in Dallas with the hope of students encouraging other students to do their part to help combat the virus.
“My response was instantly ‘I’m in’. Because this has taken a toll on our lives so much already and the only way we’re going to beat this is together,” said Seth Rodriguez, student body president at WT.
When Rodriguez heard the news of Texas colleges and universities coming together to help combat COVID-19, he says he didn’t even have to think twice about joining the student led initiative.
“Students feel like we’re invincible because our age range hasn’t been impacted as heavily, but there’s people that are immunocompromised, there are those with underlined health conditions and if we don’t take it seriously then we are subjecting their health, but that in turn subjects ours,” said Rodriguez.
Even with classes being offered online and in-person classes limited in size, WT staff says this initiative will do more since it’s being led by students.
“If it’s students hearing from students, it always carries more weight than if it comes from administration faculty or staff,” said Jon Davis, assistant vice president, student enrollment, engagement and success at WT.
In recently released COVID-19 numbers from the university, 12 cases were reported last week, ten of which were students and two who were employees.
Since March 1, there have been 44 confirmed cases among WT students and employees.
Faculty hopes this group will help make COVID-19 protocols the norm.
“A campus environment where students are comfortable wearing their mask. We’re they’re comfortable social distancing, using good health practices,” said Rodriguez.
Rodriquez hopes WT can be an example for other Texas colleges and universities.
“Students coming together like they have is what’s going to keep us open and keep the buff spirit in West Texas,” said Rodriguez.
This group plans to produce a student guide written by students, for students.
It will include CDC recommendations as well as a mental health checklist and COVID-19 etiquette and tips for studying.
